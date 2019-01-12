;
Renowned paleontologist speaking at McMaster University

Dr. Grant Zazula is bringing his expertise on ice age animals to Hamilton.

The Yukon government paleontologist will be speaking at McMaster University this evening. His presentation will focus on fossil discoveries made in the Yukon and what they reveal about life in the ancient Arctic.

Zazula’s impressive resume includes being a scientific adviser to the filmmakers of ‘Alpha,’ helping ensure the movie was factually accurate.

Zazula credited McMaster for their cutting edge research, calling their ancient DNA lab ‘one of the best in the world.’

The presentation is open to the public. For more information, click here.

 

 

 



