Remembering D-Day

While Parks Canada has numerous activities planned to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, it’s the schedule of the events that’s unique.

The HMCS Haida, which is the backdrop for tonight’s event was an integral part of D-Day: it helped clear the English channel of enemy vessels and mines, allowing a clear path to the Beaches of Normandy.

Haida is the only tribal class destroyer left intact, out of the 27 that were made, 13 were sunk in battle and 13 were scrapped, which is why it’s known as a very lucky ship: it’s only direct hit from enemy fire was from a 20-millimeter shell.



