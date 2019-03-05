Red Hill Valley Parkway crashes

The Red Hill Valley Parkway is about 12 kilometres up and down, but a 4 kilometre stretch has been highlighted as the most dangerous.

Of the nearly 1000 crashes on the Red Hill that were reported to police between 2013 and last year, 40% of them happened in the northbound lanes from Mud Street down to King. Three of the collisions have been deadly.

The city is still trying to figure out why that stretch is so dangerous.

“We know that you’re descending a pretty considerable grade at that location, there’s lot of curves in the road at that location and as the community is aware we have friction levels that are lower than we liked them to be.”

While the friction levels have been the main topic of conversation about the Red Hill, they are above minimum regulations.

Between 2013 and 2018 there have been 207 accidents between Greenhill and King st reported to police and from Mud down to Greenhill there were 191 crashes.

In May, the city will be re-surfacing the entire parkway and in the future new lighting will be installed. The curves of the road will be looked at as well.

In February, the speed limit from Greenhill to the QEW was lowered to 80 from 90 km/h and already the city has noticed a change in driving habits.