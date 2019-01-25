RCMP arrest two people related to a National Security investigation
The RCMP have arrested two people following raids in two different homes in Kingston, Ontario.
The raids took place for several hours shutting down streets in the area.
The RCMP & Kingston Police, confirm that police operations are taking place in #Kingston. All actions are being taken to ensure public safety. ^JT
— RCMP, Ontario (@RCMPONT) January 24, 2019
The RCMP tweeted all actions are being taken to ensure public safety.
Kingston Police say there is no threat to public safety.
Government officials are calling it a contained situation.
A news conference from the RCMP will outline the details this afternoon.
