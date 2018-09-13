;
A raucous day at Queen’s Park as the Ford government introduces its bill to overrule the courts

It was a chaotic day at Queen’s Park, as Premier Doug Ford ordered the legislature back early to table a controversial act that would split Toronto city council by nearly half.

He came armed with the never before used in Ontario notwithstanding clause that allows the PC’s to reverse a judge’s order that ruled that cutting city council was unconstitutional.

When the speaker called for bills to be tabled, the opposition started hammering desks and one by one, NDP MPPs were ejected.

The bill was eventually tabled and will go on to second and third readings despite protests that began in the morning.

The disruption started not long after Premier Ford’s response to the first question, does Canada need a charter of rights? Then the Premier was drowned out by the people.

“It started with coughing. The whole gallery was coughing. Then people started speaking out. This was not a democracy, not in the public interest.”

MPP Michael Coteau tweeted a picture of a woman being put in handcuffs.

“To watch grandmas and grandpas literally be led out of the galleries in handcuffs is shocking.” Andrea Horwath said.

The NDP says they will use whatever tactics available to continue to stall this legislation. The bill is expected to become law by the end of the month, candidates will have two days after it passes to declare their interest in running for a seat in Toronto.



