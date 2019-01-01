;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Rat poison found at a St. Catharines park

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Alex Mackenzie park, lincoln county humane society, Rat poison, st catharines

The Lincoln County Humane Society is confirming reports of rat poison being found at a St. Catharines park.

Humane society officers checked the park and did find what appears to be a type of rat poison scattered in a small area of Alex Mackenzie park.

Samples were collected and will be tested later this week.

The Humane Society says they have reports of four dogs who have died over the past few months. The owners believe the dogs ingested rat poison at Alex Mackenzie park.



LATEST STORIES

Rat poison found at a St. Catharines park

Welland house fire

Ontario's new distracted driving laws

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php