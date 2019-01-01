Rat poison found at a St. Catharines park

The Lincoln County Humane Society is confirming reports of rat poison being found at a St. Catharines park.

Humane society officers checked the park and did find what appears to be a type of rat poison scattered in a small area of Alex Mackenzie park.

Samples were collected and will be tested later this week.

The Humane Society says they have reports of four dogs who have died over the past few months. The owners believe the dogs ingested rat poison at Alex Mackenzie park.