Rare U.S. penny expected to fetch big bucks at auction

A rare U.S. penny from 1943 could fetch up well over $1 million at auction.

The coin is a 1943 Lincoln penny. Less than 20 like it were ever made.

In 1943, pennies were supposed to be made of steel because copper was needed for the Second World War.

But a handful of the coins were pressed with copper that year.

Don Lutes, a Massachusetts man, found the coin in 1947 and kept it in his collection.

Lutes died in September and the penny was discovered.

It is now up for auction until Thursday.

The similar penny sold for $1.7 million in 2010.



