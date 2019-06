The Raptors victory parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday near the Lakeshore in Toronto and wind its way towards City Hall where a rally will take place.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment says the team will travel in open-air double-decker busses with the Larry O’Brien Championship trophy, the first time it’s gone to a team outside the U.S.

The parade and rally will include a number of full and rolling road closures.