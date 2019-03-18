;
Randy Hillier says he was kicked out of caucus for putting constituents ahead of PC party

After being expelled from the PC caucus, MPP Randy Hillier released his side of the story, saying that his ousting has been predetermined since the June election.

Hillier says Premier Ford’s chief of staff Dean French and another ally Chris Froggart orchestrated his removal. He says he was expelled for a list of reasons including his refusal not to stand and applaud for sake of it, refusal to do a video supporting the government’s use of the notwithstanding clause and for raising concerns of possible illegal lobbying by close friends and advisors of Premier Ford. He adds that he was condemned for not seeking permission to attend his brother’s funeral.

Ford’s spokesperson says the allegations leveled by Hillier are an “outright lie.” Adding, “if any of this letter was true, why didn’t Randy Hillier quit caucus on principle or raise these issues with the Premier.  Instead he launched a PR campaign begging to get back into caucus.”

 



