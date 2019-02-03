;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Patriots, Rams ready to face off in Super Bowl Sunday

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Sports
Tags: atlanta, jared goff, super bowl, tom brady

Photo: Instagram/Tom Brady

The NFL’s top prize is on the line today.

The New England Patriots will take on the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta.

The Patriots are led by 41-year-old quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. The dynamic duo are in search of their sixth Super Bowl title in nine attempts.

Standing in their way is a young Los Angeles team quarterbacked by third-year pro Jared Goff.  Rams head coach Sean McVay has a chance to become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl title at just 33 years old.

New England are 2.5 point favourites heading into the match up.

American pop rock band Maroon 5 will preform at halftime. They will be joined by rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Hamilton police are reminding residents to plan a safe ride home if they are going to a bar or party.

Kickoff if scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

 



LATEST STORIES

Patriots, Rams ready to face off in Super Bowl Sunday

One person dead in Caledon house explosion

Shooting in Milton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php