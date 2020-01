Ten years ago a philosophy that stemmed from the cookbook Earth to Table came to life in the form of a brick and mortar restaurant on Locke Street in Hamilton. Bread Bar opened working on a philosophy of trying to shorten the gap between producer and consumers. Five years later they opened their second spot in Guelph, and a third was opened in May of last year on James St. N., which is where Tim Bolen went for his food fix this morning.