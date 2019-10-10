Raising awareness on World Mental Health Day

Thousands celebrated World Mental Health Day where the theme is suicide prevention.

A Niagara family is raising awareness for those who suffer from mental health issues as they honour their late son and brother.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is reminding people struggling that it is preventable.

Diana Weeks has the story.

For Crisis lines please call:

Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) HAMILTON

905-972-8338

Toll Free: 1-844-972-8338

(24/7)

Kids Help Phone

Text CONNECT to 686868 to chat with a volunteer Crisis Responder 24/7

or call a counsellor: 1-800-668-6868