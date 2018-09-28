Rainbow crosswalk at McMaster splattered with white paint

Security at McMaster University is investigating after white paint was spilled across the rainbow crosswalk at the entrance of the campus.

The crosswalk, which was installed back in August, is part of a City of Hamilton initiative to celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Introducing the beautiful new crosswalks at the Sterling Street entrance to campus! Thank you to #HamOnt Mayor @FredEisenberger and Ward 1 Councillor @aidan_johnson for including McMaster in this initiative. | #BrighterWorld pic.twitter.com/0vDQbNhNRN — McMaster University (@McMasterU) August 2, 2018

One lane of traffic has been shut down while crews work to power wash the asphalt and clean the roadway.

“We’re cleaning up the Sterling entrance to campus and the rainbow crosswalk after a large quantity of white paint was spilled. Mac security is also investigating. Thanks for slowing down as you enter during the clean-up,” said McMaster University on Twitter.

Hamilton police are also investigating the incident. Const. Jerome Stewart said it’s too early in the investigation to say if it was a possible hate crime.

Stewart says investigators will be provide an update early next week.