Quick and tasty breakfasts

Think there’s no time for breakfast? Think again! Shannon Crocker joined us with super tasty – and quick – ideas.

Recipes

Dark Chocolate Energy Bites

Ingredients

1 cup quick cooking steel cut oats

½ cup medium unsweetened shredded coconut flakes

½ cup natural almond butter

¼ cup finely chopped roasted salted almonds

¼ cup honey

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup chia seeds

¼ cup mini chocolate chips

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract (optional)

Pinch sea salt

Optional: additional unsweetened shredded coconut for rolling

How to Make:

Stir all ingredients together in a medium bowl until thoroughly mixed.

Using a tablespoon (15 mL) measure, scoop heaping spoonfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Dampen your hands slightly to make rolling less sticky. Roll balls in coconut (if using).

Store in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

 

Raspberry Lemon Overnight Oats

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients

1 cup raspberry Skyr yogurt

1 cup raspberries, frozen and slightly thawed, or fresh

1/2 cup quick cook steel cut oats

1/2 cup plain kefir

2 Tbsp chia seeds

4 tsp fresh lemon juice

Optional toppings: raspberries and finely chopped dark chocolate

How to Make

In a medium bowl, stir all ingredients together until well combined, slightly mashing the raspberries.

Spoon into two 1 cup glass jars, cover and refrigerate overnight. When ready to eat, add optional toppings and enjoy.

Tips:

I use Quaker’s Quick Cook Steel Cut Oats; you can use large flake oats instead.

I use lower sugar Skyr yogurt but you can use plain if you want even less added sugar.



