;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Queen’s Park prepares for rare midnight sitting

Posted:
Category: News, Ontario
Tags: ontario legislature, provincial government, queen's park


Members of the Ontario Legislature are preparing for a sleepless night.

There will be a rare midnight sitting as the government works to push through a bill cutting the size of Toronto’s City Council nearly in half.

The Progressive Conservative Government called for the midnight session after the opposition parties refused to pass the bill with unanimous consent yesterday.

The Tories are trying to expedite passage of Bill 31, dubbed the Efficient Local Government Act. The bill slashes the number of Toronto Councillors to 25 from 47.

Political Analyst Keith Leslie joins Nicole Martin on the evening news to discuss this rare event.



LATEST STORIES

Police horse tramples woman at McMaster's homecoming

Home in Hamilton destroyed by fire

Queen's Park prepares for rare midnight sitting

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php