Queen’s Park prepares for rare midnight sitting

Members of the Ontario Legislature are preparing for a sleepless night.

There will be a rare midnight sitting as the government works to push through a bill cutting the size of Toronto’s City Council nearly in half.

The Progressive Conservative Government called for the midnight session after the opposition parties refused to pass the bill with unanimous consent yesterday.

The Tories are trying to expedite passage of Bill 31, dubbed the Efficient Local Government Act. The bill slashes the number of Toronto Councillors to 25 from 47.

