Quebec man charged in alleged sex assault of boys at Canada’s Wonderland

York police have charged a 62-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of two boys at Canada’s Wonderland nearly 17 years ago.

The alleged incident happened in August 2002, at the amusement park in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say an eight-year-old boy went to use a washroom near the water park and once inside, a man allegedly sexually assaulted him. Later that same day, a seven-year-old boy was also allegedly sexually assaulted by a man inside a washroom near the park exit.

In September 2018, police say investigators with the special victim’s unit cold case section revisited the case and identified a possible suspect.

Last month, Quebec police arrested a 62-year-old man at his home and he was transported to York Region.

Roger Boisse, of Sainte-Pierre, Quebec, has been charged with two counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching.

He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 16.