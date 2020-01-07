QEW remains closed following fatal Beamsville collision

Toronto-bound lanes of the Queen Elizabeth Way from Ontario Street in Beamsville to Bartlett Avenue remain closed at this hour, following a fatal collision at three o’clock this morning. Sgt. Kerry Schmidt of the OPP described it as a horrific scene. A 28 year-old St. Catharines man got out of his vehicle after a minor single vehicle collision and was struck by several other vehicles which all failed to remain at the scene. Investigators have learned that one of the vehicles was a beige or light-coloured Hyundai or Kia sedan and that the car will have significant front-end damage. Police also say that the driver of that vehicle will know that he or she struck something on the highway. The victim has not been publicly identified, but his next-of-kin have been contacted.