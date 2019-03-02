QEW Fort Erie bound lanes at Trafalgar Rd. closed after serious single vehicle crash

;
All of the Fort Erie-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Trafalgar Rd. in Oakville are closed this morning after a serious crash.

Ramps from Ford Dr., Trafalgar Rd. and Hwy. 403 are also closed.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m.

Three people were taken to hospital.

According to reports the vehicle left North Service Rd. and Eighth Line, launched over the guard rail onto the QEW and smashed into the centre median.

It is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.

More to come…



