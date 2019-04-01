Purple Fentanyl, meth & cocaine seized after OPP execute search warrant in Simcoe

The OPP Norfolk/Haldimand crime unit seized a number of drugs after executing a search warrant at a home in Simcoe.

On Friday OPP searched the home on Millcroft Dr. Seven people were arrested, four of them are facing drug-related charges.

Purple fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were recovered along with Canadian money.

60-year-old Samuel J. Gervais, 41-year-old Jason Lee Winter, 49-year-old Michael Marius Leedertse and 29-year-old Chantel Leah Hockin all are scheduled to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.