;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Purple Fentanyl, meth & cocaine seized after OPP execute search warrant in Simcoe

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: drugs, fentanyl, opp, simcoe


The OPP Norfolk/Haldimand crime unit seized a number of drugs after executing a search warrant at a home in Simcoe.

On Friday OPP searched the home on Millcroft Dr. Seven people were arrested, four of them are facing drug-related charges.

Purple fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine were recovered along with Canadian money.

60-year-old Samuel J. Gervais,  41-year-old Jason Lee Winter, 49-year-old Michael Marius Leedertse and 29-year-old Chantel Leah Hockin all are scheduled to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.



LATEST STORIES

Woman loses $60K in romance scam: OPP

Purple Fentanyl, meth & cocaine seized after OPP execute search warrant in Simcoe

2 drivers fight on Massachusetts highway, police investigate

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php