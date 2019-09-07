Pulling a plane for the United Way

It was all part of the launch of the new United Way Campaign of Hamilton-Halton.

The annual event to pull a 200,000-pound UPS plane 50 feet draws attention to the importance of the United Way Campaign.

Politicians, community leaders and members of the general public turned out in force this morning for another successful event.

This year’s goal is just over $11,000,000 and there were lots of family-oriented activities to keep the crowds entertained as the teams competed in the plane-pulling competition.