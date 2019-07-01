Pull up a chair and relax at Oakville’s Bronte waterfront

;
Each summer Oakville artists, families and organizations are invited to paint Muskoka chairs and the city has unveiled 70 new designs.

Chairs are painted all different colors, some in memorial of lost loved ones or for charity.

The art pieces are situated all over the harbor front and people are invited to make themselves at home with a lakeside view.

The project “At Home in Bronte” is meant to engage the community by making every seat feel personal.



