Public high school teachers hold one-day strike as contract talks stall

More than a dozen school boards across the province will be closed Wednesday as the union representing public high school teachers holds another one-day strike.

All Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board high schools will be closed for the latest job action by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF), which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers.

This is the fifth one-day walkout in a series of rotating strikes. The union continues to bargain with the province over issues including class sizes and mandatory online learning.

The OSSTF launched job action on Dec. 4 that closed schools across the province.

All four of Ontario’s major teachers’ unions have now announced job action over what they say is stalled contract talks with the province.

The province’s education minister is calling on the unions to enter into private mediation, in an attempt to reach agreements.

Here is a list of the school boards that will be taking part in a one-day, full withdrawal of services on Jan. 15.