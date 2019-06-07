Provincial government to make alcohol more accessible

The province announced today that alcohol will be more accessible, especially in rural areas, with hundreds of new stores opening. Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli announcing the Ford government will be expanding alcohol sales to nearly 300 new locations across the province.

Eighty-seven more grocery stores will sell beer and wine, bringing the total number to 450, and 200 new LCBO convenience outlets will open in under-served areas; with 60 opening this summer. Before today, these convenience outlets, seen mostly in rural areas and small town corner stores, were called LCBO agency stores. As for grocery stores, 150 will open by December, and more in spring of 2020. The grocers will be selected through a lottery process.

Today, during the news conference, Fedeli was asked if this new plan gives them an out to not break up The Beer Store contract, a bill which was given royal assent today. Fedeli skirted around the question and was called out by reporters, who questioned the backlash around the legal costs that could result in tearing up the 10-year Beer Store contract, but Fedeli maintains, there will be no penalty.

While the Ontario Craft Breweries Association is welcoming today’s news of expanding beer to corner stores, the chair of the beer store fired back about breaking the contract.

The Beer Store is deeply concerned about the impact that rapid changes to beer retail and distribution policy may have on its 7,000 employees, the thousands more who work for its suppliers, and Ontario consumers who will pay higher beer prices.

The legislation passed to end the Beer Store contract has not yet been made law. Today was the last sitting until October, as they are now on summer break. It could be passed into law through an order in council, which does not require a full legislature. In the meantime, The Beer Store says they will remain committed to negotiating amendments to the agreement.