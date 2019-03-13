Provincial Government plans to ban cell phones from classrooms next September

The Provincial Government is planning to ban cell phones in classrooms starting next September.

The Tories floated the cell phone ban during the last election campaign; and consultations with parents solidified the plan.

Most Ontario School Boards allow teachers or schools to make their own rules about technology in the classroom.

The province says schools and teachers will have to enforce the new rule, and that may be a challenge according to the Hamilton board.

The minister says details and an official announcement are still to come.