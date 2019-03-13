;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Provincial Government plans to ban cell phones from classrooms next September

Posted:
Category: Local
Tags: cell phones, high school students, lisa hepfner, phones, tories



The Provincial Government is planning to ban cell phones in classrooms starting next September.

The Tories floated the cell phone ban during the last election campaign; and consultations with parents solidified the plan.

Most Ontario School Boards allow teachers or schools to make their own rules about technology in the classroom.

The province says schools and teachers will have to enforce the new rule, and that may be a challenge according to the Hamilton board.

The minister says details and an official announcement are still to come.



LATEST STORIES

Provincial Government plans to ban cell phones from classrooms next September

Hagersville Secondary in mourning over teacher who died in plane crash

Hamilton family among the dead in Ethiopian Airlines crash

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php