Province will begin accepting licence applications for pot shops

People who want to open a private pot shop in Ontario will soon have a chance starting tomorrow. The province will begin accepting licence applications online for the lottery. Submissions can be made Monday through to Wednesday. The province is only handing out 25 retail licences and the draw happens on Friday. Recreational cannabis can only be purchased legally through a government run website. Brick and Mortar shops are set to open April 1st. Unicipalities need to give the green light first. Last month, Hamilton and Burlington city councils opted to defer a decision on whether to allow licensed shops in the cities wanting to take time to get feedback from the public. Council will make a final decision next Monday.



