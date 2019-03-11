Province names Thomas Carrique as next OPP commissioner

The Ford government has announced Thomas Carrique will be the next commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Carrique currently serves as deputy chief for the York Regional Police (YRP), where he has spent his entire 29-year career with the force.

“We are very excited to announce Deputy Chief Thomas Carrique as the next Commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police,” said Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Sylvia Jones in a news release. “Deputy Chief Carrique will help bring an outside vision to the OPP and work with talented officers and civilian staff to bring forward positive change.”

Less than a week ago, Ron Taverner, a longtime Toronto police superintendent and friend of the Ford family, pulled out of the running following months of controversy.

The 72-year-old was appointed to the role last year but cries of political interference in the hiring process surrounded the decision. Taverner initially did not meet the criteria listed for the commissioner position and the Ford government admitted it lowered the requirements to attract a wider range of candidates.

Deputy Chief Carrique has worked in many roles throughout his career with YRP including uniform patrol, criminal investigations, investigative services, traffic, marine, public order and the administration and operations branches.

The province says he will serve a three-year term and will assume his post on April 8.