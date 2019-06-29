Protesters take over Hamilton’s Gore Park

Hamilton’s Pride celebration was intended to bring hundred together not tear people apart.

After a violent assault took place the LGBTQ community says they do not feel safe in Hamilton.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger has been accused of not standing up for the LGBTQ community and police have also been heavily criticized.

Wearing pink masks, protesters took to Gore Park saying that city council and police can’t be trusted.

The protest was lead by the anarchist group ‘The Tower’ that was also trying to draw attention to the arrest of one of their members, Cedar Hopperton. It is believed they were heading to the Barton Street jail where Hopperton is being held.