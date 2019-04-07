At schools across North America, the traditional graduation formal can be a big part of the student experience, but not every kid can afford to buy formal wear for the party. The Education Foundation of Niagara is trying to help, by offering fancy clothes for free.

The perfect piece of formal wear for graduation doesn’t come cheap, and if it weren’t for Prom Project Niagara, these students in St. Catharines say it would have been a lot harder to get the right outfit. At three locations in St. Catharines, Fort Erie and Beamsville, clothes, shoes and accessories donated by the communities were offered up for free.

The Education Foundation says it helps needy kids take part in an important part of the school experience, regardless of their parent’s income.

Organizers say more than 500 people came out for today’s event. They say that represents a big increase from the 35 who attended the first time prom project was held eleven years ago. If the clothes don’t fit, volunteers can make free alterations on site.

It’s an added relief for cash-strapped kids thinking all those dollars spent on graduation doesn’t really make sense, because these kids don’t want to miss graduation. With some free, fancy formal wear, these kids are ready to celebrate their graduation without worrying about the bill.