Project Frost Byte cracks down on social media sites sharing child porn

One woman and three men from Hamilton have been charged with child pornography offences. Hamilton Police wrapped up a two week investigation that focused on people who use social media platforms to share child porn. Police say the sexual exploitation of children on social media is common.

It was a crack down on social media sites, a two week investigation dubbed Frost Byte by police, lead to 4 people in Hamilton being arrested for child porn. Police saying the crimes took place on well known social networks.

Twenty-three-year-old Melanie Masters has been charged with 5 counts of possessing and distributing child porn. She is the only woman of the four people charged. Forty-seven-year-old Frederico Messina has been charged with possessing child porn. Messina says he has been released on bail and maintains his innocence.

Messina says his computer was seized, Hamilton Police say a total of 27 computers and devices were seized from the 4 accused. Adding that more charges could still be laid.

Nineteen-year-old Andrew Aguiar was charged with making child porn available and possessing child porn. Thirty-eight-year-old Adrian Huerta Perez was also charged with possessing child porn.

Hamilton Police are urging parents to be vigilant about what their kids are doing online, so that their children don’t come across child pornography or become lured into making child porn.

Adding that while child porn is still shared on the dark web, social media sites are also commonly being used. Police say the 4 Hamiltonians charged are not known to each other.

Police say the explicit videos or images that were being shared online were of children who were not known to any of the accused. None of the 4 people charged had any prior criminal offences on file at John Sopinka Court House.