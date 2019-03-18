Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick announces retirement

Michael Wernick, the country’s top bureaucrat is leaving his job.

In an open letter, he tells the Prime Minister that recent events have made it clear it would be impossible for him to maintain a “relationship of mutual trust” if the Conservatives or NDP form the next government.

Former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has accused Wernick of pressuring her to head off criminal charges for SNC-Lavalin.

Wernick has been clerk of the Privy Council since 2016, shortly after the Liberals assumed office.

Wernick will be replaced by deputy minister of foreign affairs Ian Shugart.