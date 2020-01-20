Prince Harry says he had ‘no other choice’ but to step back from Royal Family

Prince Harry made his first public remarks since it was revealed that he and his wife, Meghan, would no longer be working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry spoke at a charity dinner in London and called the decision a huge leap of faith, but said he and his family are hoping for “a more peaceful life.”

“Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited. We were hopeful and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always got it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” he said.

Harry went on to praise his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the rest of his family for supporting him and his wife in recent months.