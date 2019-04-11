;
Prince Harry, Meghan to keep baby arrival plans private

Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan say they have decided to keep the plans about their baby’s arrival private.

According to a statement issued Thursday by Kensington Palace, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “look forward” to sharing the news of their baby’s birth once they have had a chance to celebrate privately as a new family.

The couple is expecting their first child in late April or early May.

Harry and Meghan say they are grateful for the goodwill messages they have received from around the world.



