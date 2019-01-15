Prime Minister Trudeau hosts town hall at Brock University

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is bringing his town hall tour to Brock University Tuesday night.

Trudeau is travelling across the country to meet with Canadians. Tuesday’s event is the only Ontario stop on the tour.

“It is truly an honour to welcome the Prime Minister back to the Niagara region,” said Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey.

“This town hall is a terrific opportunity for the residents of Niagara Centre and throughout the region to be a part of the democratic process and make their voices heard.”

The event is scheduled at the university’s Ian Beddis Gymnasium Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Brock students, faculty and staff and the wider Niagara region are encouraged to attend.

Doors open at 5 p.m.