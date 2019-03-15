Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier Doug Ford among those who tweeted condolences to Christchurch

Following the mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand that killed 49 people and injured dozens more, leaders took to Twitter to share their condolences and concerns.

Attacking people during prayers is absolutely appalling, and Canada strongly condemns today’s shootings in New Zealand. Our thoughts and hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we join New Zealanders and Muslim communities around the world in grieving. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2019

I strongly condemn the horrifying attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. I join people across Ontario and Canada and stand with all legislators at Queen’s Park in condemning this hatred and violence towards our Muslim brothers and sisters. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 15, 2019

Heartbroken by the devastating news of deadly shootings at two mosques in New Zealand. My heart goes out to the families of the murdered and all those impacted by this act of terror. Islamophobia kills – and has no place anywhere in the world. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) March 15, 2019

Freedom has come under attack in New Zealand as peaceful worshippers are targeted in a despicable act of evil. All people must be able to practice their faith freely and without fear. 1/2 — Andrew Scheer (@AndrewScheer) March 15, 2019