;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Pride Toronto vote against police participation in Pride Parade

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: police, pride, pride parade, toronto, toronto police, toronto pride parade

Pride Toronto has voted against allowing the city’s uniformed police officers from participating in the 2019 Pride Parade.

The decision against police participation was made Tuesday night and was a close call, with members voting 163 to 161.

Uniformed officers were first banned from the parade in 2017 over concerns of racial profiling.

In 2018, officers were banned once again over criticism the force had not taken the disappearances of several men missing from Toronto’s gay village seriously.

Toronto police issued a statement saying they “remain committed to maintaining a dialogue with Pride Toronto as well as the larger L-G-B-T-Q community to deliver policing services that are inclusive and responsive to the needs of the community regardless of the outcome of one particular vote or event.”



LATEST STORIES

Pride Toronto vote against police participation in Pride Parade

Niagara Police investigation leads to crack cocaine seizure

Cannabis use up in Ontario in 2017

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php