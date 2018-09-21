President Trump weighs in on latest Kavanaugh controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the latest controversy surrounding his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by college professor Christine Blasey.

Blasey says the incident happened more than 30 years ago when they were both teenagers.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Trump challenged Blasey and her account, tweeting that if the attack was as she claims, she would have filed charges.

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Trump says Kavanaugh is under attack but radical left wing politicians.

Negotiations continue over whether Ford will testify next week.

She is asking for certain conditions to be met, including that Kavanaugh not be in the same room.