;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

President Trump weighs in on latest Kavanaugh controversy

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: Brett Kavanaugh, u.s. president donald trump, U.S. Supreme Court

2018-05-24 trump car tariff

 

U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing in on the latest controversy surrounding his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by college professor Christine Blasey.

Blasey says the incident happened more than 30 years ago when they were both teenagers.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

On Friday, Trump challenged Blasey and her account, tweeting that if the attack was as she claims, she would have filed charges.

Trump says Kavanaugh is under attack but radical left wing politicians.

Negotiations continue over whether Ford will testify next week.

She is asking for certain conditions to be met, including that Kavanaugh not be in the same room.

 



LATEST STORIES

Police make arrest in Niagara grow-op shooting, say facility not operating within license

President Trump weighs in on latest Kavanaugh controversy

RV there yet?

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php