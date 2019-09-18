Premier vows to fix problem with anti-carbon tax stickers

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the anti-carbon tax stickers his government ordered to be posted at gas stations are falling off.

Ford says the stickers, which outline how much the federal levy adds to the price of gas, were produced using the wrong adhesive.

As of last month, gas stations are required by law to post the stickers on their pumps.

Ford joked about the issue at the International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont., on Tuesday, saying the problem would not have happened if they had been made by his family-owned business, Deco labels.

He said the specifications were all accurate for the stickers and vowed to fix the problem.