Premier Ford to meet with GM executives in Detroit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will meet with GM executives Tuesday in Detroit.

It’s Ford’s first face-to-face meeting with the company since it announced its decision to close the facility in Oshawa.

The premier is in Detroit for the North American International Auto Show.

In November, GM announced the closure of five plants with Oshawa slated to close at the end of this year.

The move leaves 2,600 people without a job.

The head of the union representing these workers says Ford has offered assurances that he would pressure GM to change its plans for the Oshawa facility.

 

 



