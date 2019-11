Local celebrities and community leaders put on their dancing shoes Wednesday night to raise money for animal welfare.

The Oakville and Milton Humane Society hosted the event at the Oakville Conference Centre.

The dancers faced of panel of judges, which included sportscaster Ron Maclean, and competed for the title of ‘Best in Show.’

The winners were Lana Hockey and Jone Lam.

The event raised $143,000 in support of animal welfare.