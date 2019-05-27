Powerful series of storms ripped up trees and damaged property across parts of Ontario

The weather knocked down trees, bent street signs, damaged vehicles and cut the power to dozens of homes in Hamilton near Upper Ottawa and Redbury Street.

Families waiting for crews to fix a broken transformer. Workers quickly cleaning up fallen trees in the neighborhood.

The storm also caused damage to dozens of homes in the area, knocking over fences on some streets and damaging plenty of roofs because of powerful winds blew shingles off homes and scattered them throughout the streets and in parks around the neighborhood.