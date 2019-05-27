;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Powerful series of storms ripped up trees and damaged property across parts of Ontario

Posted:
Category: Hamilton, News, Ontario
Tags: cut the power, damaged trees, damaged vehicles, damaging plenty of roofs, hamilton, ontario, storms, weather



The weather knocked down trees, bent street signs, damaged vehicles and cut the power to dozens of homes in Hamilton near Upper Ottawa and Redbury Street.

Families waiting for crews to fix a broken transformer. Workers quickly cleaning up fallen trees in the neighborhood.

The storm also caused damage to dozens of homes in the area, knocking over fences on some streets and damaging plenty of roofs because of powerful winds blew shingles off homes and scattered them throughout the streets and in parks around the neighborhood.



LATEST STORIES

Powerful series of storms ripped up trees and damaged property across parts of Ontario

One man is dead another in custody after a fatal stabbing in Central Hamilton

Man fatally stabbed in Hamilton's 4th homicide of the year

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php