Power failures, wind damage and flooding after overnight storm

A significant, overnight wind and rain storm throughout Southern Ontario has led to numerous areas of damage. Trees are down in several communities and flooding is reported in many parts of Norfolk and Haldimand counties, including downtown Port Dover. Road closures have been put into effect, but are being reopened as quickly as possible as the clean-up goes on. Drivers are warned to avoid driving into water on the roadway. At times, winds reached 75 to 80 km/h, but they’re expected to dissipate as the day goes on.