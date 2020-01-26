Potter Donn Zver is making 900 bowls to raise money for a Australian rescue organization

The Australian wildfires continue to impact the hearts of people around the world including a local potter who is raising money for wildlife rescue.

Popular potter Donn Zver is making nine-hundred bowls and donating all the proceeds to the Australian wildlife rescue organization “wires”.

He is hoping to raise twenty-thousand dollars by selling them including some shaped as hearts and water droplets.

The potter’s original goal of 400 bowls was more than doubled after the charity event picked up steam on social media.

He has already raised thousands in pre-sales and has even inspired other potters to join in. Zver has previously raised money selling these bowls selling one thousand for relief in the Haiti earthquake and fires in Fort Murray.

Donn Zver Pottery and Cafe Troy