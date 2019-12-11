The city of Hamilton says there may have been a potential privacy breach involving Alectra, which takes care of water-related services.

The city says some of Alectra’s third-party vendors may have access to information like billing name, service address, billing address and tax assessment roll number.

The city says it has no confirmation that a privacy breach has actually occurred or that the information has been accessed for any purposes other than to deliver city water services.

City staff have requested that Alectra address the issue immediately.