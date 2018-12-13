;
Pot shops could be coming to Burlington

Pot shops could be coming to Burlington.

The city still has a few weeks to decide, but people at a town hall meeting last night weren’t opposed.

Mississauga and Markham have chosen to opt out of these stores, with Mississauga council reserving the right to change their minds in the future.

The City of Toronto will begin discussions today while Hamilton will address the issue at Tuesday’s council meeting.

Some municipalities continue to decide on whether or not to allow private stores.

If they opt-in, they won’t be able to opt out later, but will receive funding to assist with the legalization of cannabis.

People in Burlington this morning had mixed opinions about Cannabis stores coming to the city.

Last night at town hall they took a vote and 82% of residents were in favor of the stores.

Some residents cited health and it getting into the hands of children as their main concern:

The city has launched an online survey open to residents until the end of Dec 13.

Dec. 17 there will be a city council meeting to decide whether or not they need more time to decide.

Council could decide to hold another public vote early January.

The decision does not have to be final until Jan. 22, 2019.



