Possible stabbing in central Hamilton

Hamilton Police are investigating what is believed to be a stabbing that occurred just before 3:30 this morning in the area of Hess St. and King St.

According to one witness who works at a convenience store in the area, a man in his 20s was trying to get in the back door of the store for help, and was bleeding heavily.

Hamilton Police officers were seen combing the area for evidence and taking photos.

A section of Hess and King was closed for the investigation but reopened shortly before 6:00am.

Hamilton Police have not responded to CHCH’s calls for more information.

More details to come.