;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Possible stabbing in central Hamilton

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, hess, stabbing

king st good

 

Hamilton Police are investigating what is believed to be a stabbing that occurred just before 3:30 this morning in the area of Hess St. and King St.

According to one witness who works at a convenience store in the area, a  man in his 20s was trying to get in the back door of the store for help, and was bleeding heavily.

Hamilton Police officers were seen combing the area for evidence and taking photos.

A section of Hess and King was closed for the investigation but reopened shortly before 6:00am.

Hamilton Police have not responded to CHCH’s calls for more information.

More details to come. 

 

 



LATEST STORIES

Possible stabbing in central Hamilton

Multiple crashes on Thanksgiving Long Weekend

Ball's Falls Conservation Area 44th Annual Thanksgiving Festival

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php