Possible handgun used during street robbery in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating an early morning street robbery in Hamilton.

Police say two men were walking in the area of Emerson St. and Ward Ave. shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The duo was approached by two males on bicycles. “One of the suspects demanded a cell phone and the password,” said Hamilton police in a news release. “The suspects obtained the property and were last seen travelling northbound on Broadway Street.”

Police say it’s believed one of the thieves may have been in possession of a handgun.

Both suspects are described as white, roughly six-feet-tall, with thin builds and were wearing dark clothing.

Police are requesting residents and business owners in the area with video surveillance cameras to check their systems for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Alex Buck at 905-546-3816 or acting Det. Sgt. Lisa Chambers at 905-546-3833.