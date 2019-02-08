;
Possible gas leak shuts down Hamilton high school

Staff and students at Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School have been evacuated following a possible gas leak.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Catholic School Board says the school has been shut down “effective immediately.”

The Hamilton Fire Department is on scene investigating.

They says students and staff are all safe, and have been sent to a nearby cemetery.

Parents and care givers are asked to pick up their children at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Rymal Rd.



