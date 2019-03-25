Possible furnace explosion at Niagara Falls factory: police

The Ministry of Labour has been notified after a possible furnace explosion at an industrial factory in Niagara Falls.

Emergency crews were called to Washington Mills Electro Minerals on Stanley Ave. around 7:50 a.m. Monday.

Niagara police say it appears no one was injured.

The scene is currently under the control of Niagara Falls fire services. Niagara police officers are on scene assisting with traffic management in the area.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified of the incident.

More to come…