A threat of possible E. coli contamination has prompted another recall of hundreds of beef and veal products across Canada.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has added more than 50 beef products sold at Whole Foods to a list of 800 plus already recalled items.

Agency officials say that despite the recall, there have not been any reported illnesses associated with the products in question.

Potentially contaminated products were also sold at Walmart, Pusateris and other retailers across Canada.