Porter flight travelling from Montreal makes emergency landing in Hamilton
Porter flight #PD458 from Montreal to Toronto had to make an emergency landing at Hamilton International Airport Tuesday morning.
Please note Porter flight #PD458 from Montreal to Toronto (YUL-YTZ) made an emergency landing @flyyhm. As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded and there are no reported injuries. Runway 12-30 is currently closed.
— Hamilton Airport YHM (@flyyhm) June 18, 2019
Hamilton International Airport says fire officials attended and there were no reported injuries
One runway was closed for approximately two hours.
