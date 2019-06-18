;
Porter flight travelling from Montreal makes emergency landing in Hamilton

Category: Hamilton, Local
Porter flight #PD458 from Montreal to Toronto had to make an emergency landing at Hamilton International Airport Tuesday morning.

 

Hamilton International Airport says fire officials attended and there were no reported injuries

One runway was closed for approximately two hours.



